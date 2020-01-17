Eminem's Surprise Album 'Music to Be Murdered By' - Stream & Download Now!
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Eminem has surprised fans by dropping his brand new album Music To Be Murdered By totally out of the blue! The 47-year-old rapper’s new album features guest spots from big stars like Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, the late Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey, and more. There has been speculation that Eminem was working on new music [...]
Is Selena Gomez's new album 'Rare' enough to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200? More Grammy performers have been announced, and Halsey is hosting an album release party. Here are the top stories of the day for Wednesday, January 15th.