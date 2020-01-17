Global  

Eminem's Surprise Album 'Music to Be Murdered By' - Stream & Download Now!

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Eminem has surprised fans by dropping his brand new album Music To Be Murdered By totally out of the blue! The 47-year-old rapper’s new album features guest spots from big stars like Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, the late Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey, and more. There has been speculation that Eminem was working on new music [...]
News video: Selena Gomez Set to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200, Grammy Performers Added & Halsey to Host Album Release Party | Billboard Ne

Selena Gomez Set to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200, Grammy Performers Added & Halsey to Host Album Release Party | Billboard Ne 03:02

 Is Selena Gomez's new album 'Rare' enough to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200? More Grammy performers have been announced, and Halsey is hosting an album release party. Here are the top stories of the day for Wednesday, January 15th.

Eminem Drops Another Surprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Again and again!
HipHopDX

Eminem drops suprise album 'Music To be Murdered By'

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): 'Rap God' Eminem on Friday gave his fans a stunning surprise as he decided to drop an album titled 'Music To Be Murdered By'.
Sify


Tweets about this

shayhbaz

Shahbaz RT @ComplexMusic: .@Eminem delivers surprise album 'Music to Be Murdered By': https://t.co/56YuDComkP https://t.co/bNDT65WETl 10 seconds ago

psk47

Pavel Krutskikh🧢 RT @Southpawers: HE DID IT AGAIN! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ EMINEM DROPS 20-TRACKED SURPRISE ALBUM "Music To Be Murdered By" 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 FEATURING: Black Tho… 13 seconds ago

IamDiegss

Diegss Also Eminem dropped a surprise album so its a great day for music 16 seconds ago

xheen_xheen

Jhulie Sheen♏ *currently listening* https://t.co/nPX5ekjeGQ 18 seconds ago

the_real_diana1

Diana Isabel RT @XXL: #BREAKING: Eminem drops surprise album Music to Be Murdered By https://t.co/nMwi228sNP 25 seconds ago

benjibercovitch

Benji Bercovitch RT @RapUp: Eminem takes a stand against gun violence in the video for "Darkness," inspired by 2017's Las Vegas mass shooting https://t.co/G… 29 seconds ago

gromikov

Ivan Gromikov RT @HotNewHipHop: Surprise! #Eminem has returned with a brand new 🔥 🔥 🔥 project, "Music To Be Murdered By" Stream ⬇️ https://t.co/t55d6xEQ… 30 seconds ago

pettynextdoorrr

95 🇯🇲 The legend Eminem drops a surprise album to start 2020. Click the link and check it out Eminem - Music To Be Murd… https://t.co/qMPEmlbE9L 31 seconds ago

