Halsey: 'Manic' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Halsey has dropped her brand-new album Manic! The 25-year-old singer shared her latest project with fans on Friday (January 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey Manic features Halsey‘s previously released tracks “You Should Be Sad,” “Suga’s Interlude,” which features SUGA from BTS, “Finally // beautiful stranger,” “Graveyard,” “Without Me,” and “clementine.” Listen [...]
