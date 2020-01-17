Global  

Halsey: 'Manic' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Friday, 17 January 2020
Halsey has dropped her brand-new album Manic! The 25-year-old singer shared her latest project with fans on Friday (January 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey Manic features Halsey‘s previously released tracks “You Should Be Sad,” “Suga’s Interlude,” which features SUGA from BTS, “Finally // beautiful stranger,” “Graveyard,” “Without Me,” and “clementine.” Listen [...]
News video: Halsey to Hold Special Celebration in Support of 'Manic' Album Release | Billboard News

Halsey to Hold Special Celebration in Support of 'Manic' Album Release | Billboard News 01:20

 With her brand new album Manic due out this Friday (Jan. 17), Halsey has a lot to celebrate. And with a special new announcement, it looks like she's found out how exactly she plans to celebrate.

