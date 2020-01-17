Kangana on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand in solidarity with the students caused quite a stir. While a few Bollywood celebrities lauded Deepika's move, Kangana Ranaut refrained from commenting on the same. In an interview with a news portal Kangana stated that Deepika is excercising her democratic rights. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress stated that she definitely wouldn't support anyone who divides this nation and added that she knows what she wants but would not comment on what Deepika should have done.


