Kangana on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand in solidarity with the students caused quite a stir. While a few Bollywood celebrities lauded Deepika’s move, Kangana Ranaut refrained from commenting on the same. In an interview with a news portal Kangana stated that Deepika is excercising her democratic rights. The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress stated that she definitely wouldn’t support anyone who divides this nation and added that she knows what she wants but would not comment on what Deepika should have done.
News video: Kangana Ranaut STRONG REACTION On Deepika Padukone’s JNU Visit

Kangana Ranaut STRONG REACTION On Deepika Padukone’s JNU Visit 01:50

 Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU. Watch the video to know what the Queen has to say about this.

'Won't stand behind tukde-tukde gang': Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

'I definitely won't go and stand behind tukde-tukde Gang,' said Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit.
DNA

#JNUattack : #ISupportDeepika trends as fans come out in support of Deepika Padukone after her JNU visit

Hours after Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU, trends sparked off on social media where the Twitter users bashed Deepika Padukone and her film Chhapaak with...
Bollywood Life


