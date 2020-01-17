Global  

When Shah Rukh Khan made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

Mid-Day Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film Don. It was a starry evening for Bezos in Mumbai as he opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar....
News video: Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC

Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC 04:57

 Deepika Padukone visited JNU and set an example, people are still unsettled with Shah Rukh Khan’s grave silence over CAA, NRC, JNU attacks. Upset with SRK, protestors at Shaheen Bagh sang a modified version of his songs, as they questioned his silence on national issues. Watch video.

