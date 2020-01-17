Global  

'Thalaivi': Arvind Swami's 1st look as MGR unveiled

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) On MG Ramachandran's 102nd birth anniversary on Friday, the makers of "Thalaivi" shared the first look poster of actor Arvind Swami who will play the Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming film.
