Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Masked Singer is gratuitously idiotic and brilliantly, addictively awful

Independent Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
There's nothing new under the sun in lowest-common-denominator telly, says Fiona Sturges, which is why the series stands as a hallucinatory collision of The X Factor, Crackerjack! and BDSM-influenced performance art
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheIndyTV

Independent TV Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV https://t.co/NCyfF0fHLm 3 hours ago

AwakenWholeness

Sharon Lee Kufeldt RT @Independent: Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV https://t.co/9Xgw6sheT8 4 hours ago

ericsminia

Eric Sminia New post (The Masked Singer is gratuitously idiotic and brilliantly, addictively awful) has been published on… https://t.co/24ejyczVlm 4 hours ago

IndyArts

Independent Arts Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV. https://t.co/OG6h1tzMPi 5 hours ago

bensadifarid

bensadifarid RT @Independent: Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV. https://t.co/9Xgw6sheT8 5 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV. https://t.co/9Xgw6sheT8 5 hours ago

TheIndyTV

Independent TV Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV https://t.co/NCyfF0xj9W 5 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV https://t.co/9Xgw6sheT8 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.