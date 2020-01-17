The Masked Singer is gratuitously idiotic and brilliantly, addictively awful Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

There's nothing new under the sun in lowest-common-denominator telly, says Fiona Sturges, which is why the series stands as a hallucinatory collision of The X Factor, Crackerjack! and BDSM-influenced performance art 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Independent TV Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV https://t.co/NCyfF0fHLm 3 hours ago Sharon Lee Kufeldt RT @Independent: Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV https://t.co/9Xgw6sheT8 4 hours ago Eric Sminia New post (The Masked Singer is gratuitously idiotic and brilliantly, addictively awful) has been published on… https://t.co/24ejyczVlm 4 hours ago Independent Arts Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV. https://t.co/OG6h1tzMPi 5 hours ago bensadifarid RT @Independent: Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV. https://t.co/9Xgw6sheT8 5 hours ago The Independent Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV. https://t.co/9Xgw6sheT8 5 hours ago Independent TV Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV https://t.co/NCyfF0xj9W 5 hours ago The Independent Why the gratuitously idiotic and addictively awful Masked Singer might just save Saturday-night TV https://t.co/9Xgw6sheT8 7 hours ago