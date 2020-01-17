Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BTS Share 'Black Swan' Art Film

Clash Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
BTS Share 'Black Swan' Art FilmIt's a breathlessly ambitious statement...

*BTS* have shared the stunning video for new single 'Black Swan'.

The track appears on incoming album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7', which will be given full release on February 21st.

Pre-orders have demolished all records in its path, scooping up some 3.42 million copies in just a week.

'Black Swan' is named after the acclaimed 2010 film, and it's a stunning return, steering their infinitely appealing pop template into left-field landscapes.

The full art film for 'Black Swan' is online now, and it features a performance from MN Dance Company.

A riveting watch, it sets blazing new standards for BTS - tune in now.

'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' is out on February 21st.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This shocking footage shows the moment a rival graffiti artist attempts to vandalise a brand new Banksy - but is thwarted by a p [Video]This shocking footage shows the moment a rival graffiti artist attempts to vandalise a brand new Banksy - but is thwarted by a p

SWOCbanksy - by Jonathan ColesThis shocking footage shows the moment a rival graffiti artist attempts to vandalise a brand new Banksy - by covering it with spray paint.The festive-themed painting had..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BTS' 'Black Swan' Art Film: MN Dance Company gives depth to this contemporary single of hit K-Pop boy band

New single from BTS titled 'Black Swan' Art Film is out and MN Dance Company perform in the music video.
DNA

Latest Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer, 'BTS' 'Black Swan' Art Film music video

From 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Chhapaak' Week 1 Box Office Collections, Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer to 'BTS' 'Black Swan' Art Film music video; let's...
DNA


Tweets about this

MariaGeneva24

Leonis★💜 RT @NME: It's an impressive effort... https://t.co/7Ni3BY5h24 4 seconds ago

kali_undefined

Prince Jin💙💜💖 RT @ClashMagazine: BTS share extraordinary 'Black Swan' art film - it's a sensational return, one that accepts bold, riveting new ideas...… 10 seconds ago

pawar_pushpa

Bangtan_forever RT @mumbai_bts: [YouTube] "BTS (방탄소년단) 'Black Swan' Art Film performed by MN Dance Company" has surpassed 1M likes!💜🔥 Keep streaming and s… 15 seconds ago

talentedradish

OUTSOLD RT @modooborahae: “It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself.” #BlackSwan #BlackSwanOutNow @BTS_tw… 28 seconds ago

kelinis_rafael

Dezi K. RT @BTSBEINGBTSYT: "While the video does not feature an appearance by the band themselves, the slowed-down and contemplative sound suggests… 33 seconds ago

joonizy

zy ⁷ RT @BoredKimPanda: PLEASE SHARE THRU YOUTUBE SHARE LINK TO MAKE IT TREND! @BTS_twt BTS (방탄소년단) 'Black Swan' Art Film performed by MN Dance… 35 seconds ago

jhope_n_angel

(◕ᴗ◕🌸) 💜 ⁷ RT @BTSVotingFam: Via press release #BlackSwan “It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself.” #Blac… 38 seconds ago

ayobangtaaaaaan

n ⁷ RT @modooborahae: “A riveting watch, it sets blazing new standards for BTS.” #BlackSwanOutNow @BTS_twt https://t.co/bdnExAcCqf 54 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.