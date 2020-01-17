BTS Share 'Black Swan' Art Film

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It's a breathlessly ambitious statement...



*BTS* have shared the stunning video for new single 'Black Swan'.



The track appears on incoming album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7', which will be given full release on February 21st.



Pre-orders have demolished all records in its path, scooping up some 3.42 million copies in just a week.



'Black Swan' is named after the acclaimed 2010 film, and it's a stunning return, steering their infinitely appealing pop template into left-field landscapes.



The full art film for 'Black Swan' is online now, and it features a performance from MN Dance Company.



A riveting watch, it sets blazing new standards for BTS - tune in now.



'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' is out on February 21st.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's a breathlessly ambitious statement...*BTS* have shared the stunning video for new single 'Black Swan'.The track appears on incoming album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7', which will be given full release on February 21st.Pre-orders have demolished all records in its path, scooping up some 3.42 million copies in just a week.'Black Swan' is named after the acclaimed 2010 film, and it's a stunning return, steering their infinitely appealing pop template into left-field landscapes.The full art film for 'Black Swan' is online now, and it features a performance from MN Dance Company.A riveting watch, it sets blazing new standards for BTS - tune in now.'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' is out on February 21st.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

