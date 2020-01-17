Surely Eminem's Manchester Arena Joke Is Too Far?

Friday, 17 January 2020 () The rapper has dropped a surprise album...
*Eminem* has dropped surprise new album 'Music To Be Murdered By'.
The rap icon has a penchant for controversy, and with his shock release just a few hours old fans are poring over the lyrics.
The album features a plethora of guests, ranging from Anderson .Paak to the late Juice WRLD.
It’s your funeral...#MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now - https://t.co/q4TAFJUVGV pic.twitter.com/6PqnTjCKgu
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020
Album track 'Unaccommodated', though, takes it all a step too far, with Eminem joking about the Manchester Arena attack.
On the song he raps: "But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting."
23 people died at Manchester Arena when a terrorist detonated a home made bomb belt - hundreds more were injured.
