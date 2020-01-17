Surely Eminem's Manchester Arena Joke Is Too Far? Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The rapper has dropped a surprise album...



*Eminem* has dropped surprise new album 'Music To Be Murdered By'.



The rap icon has a penchant for controversy, and with his shock release just a few hours old fans are poring over the lyrics.



The album features a plethora of guests, ranging from Anderson .Paak to the late Juice WRLD.







It’s your funeral...#MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now - https://t.co/q4TAFJUVGV pic.twitter.com/6PqnTjCKgu



— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020



Album track 'Unaccommodated', though, takes it all a step too far, with Eminem joking about the Manchester Arena attack.



On the song he raps: "But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting."



23 people died at Manchester Arena when a terrorist detonated a home made bomb belt - hundreds more were injured.



