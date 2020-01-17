Laurence Fox accuses woman of racism for calling him a 'white privileged male' in Question Time clash

Actor Laurence Fox clashes with an audience member over whether the press' treatment of the Duchess of Sussex is racist. Mr Fox said the UK was the most 'tolerant, lovely country in Europe'.

Road rage ensues after angry woman makes improper left turn then gets hostile Driving a care requires many things, including an understanding of the law in that jurisdiction. It also requires patience and maturity. Unfortunately many drivers lack one, or all three of these.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 03:29Published 6 days ago