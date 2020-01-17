Taika Waititi might make 'Star Wars' movie
Friday, 17 January 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) Director Taika Waititi, who has helmed movies like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit", is reportedly in early talks to develop a new "Star Wars" movie.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - "Babu Frik" Clip
Check out the official "Babu Frik" clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:52 Published 2 days ago
BATTLE STAR WARS movie
BATTLE STAR WARS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When the leader of the evil Coalition threatens to destroy a Rebel planet for its resources, his daughter will have no choice but to join the Rebel..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this