Taika Waititi might make 'Star Wars' movie

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) Director Taika Waititi, who has helmed movies like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit", is reportedly in early talks to develop a new "Star Wars" movie.
Thor: Rangarok director Taika Waititi in talks to make Star Wars movie

Director Taika Waititi, who has helmed movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, is reportedly in early talks to develop a new Star Wars movie. There are no...
Bollywood Life

Taika Waititi Approached for New 'Star Wars' Movie

Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly in talks with the 'Thor: Ragnarok' director about developing a new installment of the space-fantasy film franchise.
AceShowbiz

