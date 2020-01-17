Taika Waititi might make 'Star Wars' movie

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) Director Taika Waititi, who has helmed movies like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit", is reportedly in early talks to develop a new "Star Wars" movie.



