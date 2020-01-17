Global  

Alexander Bradley Wiki: Facts About Aaron Hernandez’s Friend-Turned-Rival

Earn The Necklace Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Netflix’s Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez gives us a perspective on the many names involved in Aaron Hernandez’s saga. One of them was Alexander Bradley, who testified against the NFL player-turned-convicted murderer. Bradley would play a key role in the double homicide trial against Hernandez. To Netflix viewers, it was interesting to note […]

The post Alexander Bradley Wiki: Facts About Aaron Hernandez’s Friend-Turned-Rival appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
News video: 5 Takeaways From Netflix's Aaron Hernandez Docuseries

5 Takeaways From Netflix's Aaron Hernandez Docuseries 01:27

 5 Takeaways From Netflix's Aaron Hernandez Docuseries 'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez' revealed intimate details about the former NFL star's life leading up to his 2017 suicide. 1. Hernandez had an extremely troubled childhood. He was sexually abused by a male babysitter and physically...

