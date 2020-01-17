Global  

Nick Cannon Calls Mac Miller’s New CIRCLES Album A Certified Classic: “Rest In Power King!”

SOHH Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Nick Cannon Calls Mac Miller’s New CIRCLES Album A Certified Classic: “Rest In Power King!”Hollywood actor Nick Cannon is 100 percent here for the late Mac Miller. The hip-hop entertainer has shared his support for the Pittsburgh rapper’s posthumous Circles album. Big Facts: On Friday, Cannon went to Instagram to call the project a classic. High-Key Details: Last week, Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 encouraged fans to check out […]

The post Nick Cannon Calls Mac Miller’s New CIRCLES Album A Certified Classic: “Rest In Power King!” appeared first on .
