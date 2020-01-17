Global  

Akshay Kumar's humorous anniversary wish for Twinkle Khanna

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Friday routed away from the usual cheesy ways of anniversary wishes and rather shared a funny post as he wished wife, Twinkle, a very happy anniversary, that made the Internet chuckled away.
