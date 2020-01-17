Global  

Pharrell Reacts To The Neptunes Landing In The Songwriters Hall Of Fame: “No Greater Feeling”

SOHH Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Pharrell Reacts To The Neptunes Landing In The Songwriters Hall Of Fame: “No Greater Feeling”Virginia producer Pharrell Williams knows he represents greatness. The hip-hop hitmaker has reacted to getting named into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Big Facts: Last night, Skateboard P hit up Instagram to reflect on himself and longtime producer pal Chad Hugo’s The Neptunes landing the career achievement. High-Key Details: In addition to the Neptunes, iconic […]

The post Pharrell Reacts To The Neptunes Landing In The Songwriters Hall Of Fame: "No Greater Feeling" appeared first on .
Credit: Essence Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees 2020

Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees 2020 00:44

 The 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees include Mariah Carey and The Isley Brothers, among others.

