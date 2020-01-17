Global  

Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds Sing Happy Birthday to Betty White! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are competing for Betty White‘s affection while wishing her a happy birthday. The two stars appeared in a sweet video posted on Ryan‘s Instagram on Friday (January 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds If you didn’t know, the three co-starred in The Proposal together in 2009. [...]
