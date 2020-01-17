'Malang' title track crosses 10 million views, Anil Kapoor shares his excitement
Friday, 17 January 2020 () New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The ever young star Anil Kapoor couldn't curb his enthusiasm after his upcoming movie 'Malang' title track received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24-hours of its release.
Malang Trailer - Advait (Aditya Roy Kapoor), a young introvert, visits Goa where he meets Sara (Disha Patani), a free- spirited girl from London who has come to India for the first time to live life unshackled and complete a bucket list of her wishes.
