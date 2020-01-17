Global  

'Malang' title track crosses 10 million views, Anil Kapoor shares his excitement

Friday, 17 January 2020
New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The ever young star Anil Kapoor couldn't curb his enthusiasm after his upcoming movie 'Malang' title track received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24-hours of its release.
News video: 'Malang' Trailer

'Malang' Trailer 00:30

 Malang Trailer - Advait (Aditya Roy Kapoor), a young introvert, visits Goa where he meets Sara (Disha Patani), a free- spirited girl from London who has come to India for the first time to live life unshackled and complete a bucket list of her wishes.

I always tell Aamir not to leave Raju Hirani: Anil Kapoor [Video]I always tell Aamir not to leave Raju Hirani: Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor, who next will be seen on screen in "Malang", revealed that he always tells superstar Aamir Khan not to stop working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Anil Kapoor, Aditya, Disha Patani BACK TO BACK Funny Moments | Malang Official Trailer Launch [Video]Anil Kapoor, Aditya, Disha Patani BACK TO BACK Funny Moments | Malang Official Trailer Launch

Have a look at all the funny moments of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor from the trailer launch of Malang.

Get trippy with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in 'Malang' title track

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's passionate love story in Malang title track is sure to pull you like a magnet
Trending Entertainment News Today: Shershaah First Look, Malang title track, Kangana Ranaut kicks Jassie Gill

From the first-look poster of birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra's next film, Malang's sensuous title track and Kangana Ranaut kicking Jassie Gill to a lovely...
