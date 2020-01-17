Global  

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal win Splitsvilla 12

Indian Express Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Rashu11154571

Rashu RT @The_funshake_Ab: Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant, my favss won yayyyyyyy. #YouAreNotAloneRashami 8 minutes ago

The_funshake_Ab

Abhishek Gupta 👑 Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant, my favss won yayyyyyyy. #YouAreNotAloneRashami 25 minutes ago

thePUNJABI7

प्रियंका खत्री🌸 Winner of Splitsvilaa 12 Shrey Mittal Priyamvada kant 🏆🎉🏆 Drop - Happy : ❤ Or not : 😑 56 minutes ago

megha0911kriti

Megha kriti MTV Splitsvilla X2: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal crowned as WINNERS. #myfav😍😍😍 https://t.co/mx80dNAoDh 1 hour ago

_trisha25

pretty little liar RT @ieEntertainment: Congratulations Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal! #Splitsvilla12 @MTVIndia #SplitsvillaX2 https://t.co/A8twLOnhJr 2 hours ago

toitv

TOI - TV Times Splitsvilla 12 winner: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal lift the trophy https://t.co/PyEuwqOSVk 2 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY .@MTVIndia @MTVSplitsvilla X2: #PriyamvadaKant and #ShreyMittal Take Home The Trophy @MTV #SplitsvillaX2… https://t.co/FfazScJsec 2 hours ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment Congratulations Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal! #Splitsvilla12 @MTVIndia #SplitsvillaX2 https://t.co/A8twLOnhJr 2 hours ago

