American singer Ariana Grande in legal turmoil for song '7 Rings'

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 17 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande is in a legal turmoil after hip-hop artist DOT sued her and Universal Music group for ripping off the chorus of one of his songs in Grande's hit '7Rings'.
News video: Ariana Grande hit with copyright infringement suit over 7 Rings

Ariana Grande hit with copyright infringement suit over 7 Rings 00:43

 Ariana Grande has been accused of stealing the lyrics and tune to her Grammy Award-nominated single 7 Rings.

