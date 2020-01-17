Global  

BREAKING: Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to Join Trump’s Impeachment Defense in Senate Trial

Mediaite Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and former independent counsel lawyers Ken Starr and Robert Ray are expected to join President Donald Trump’s legal team ahead of the Senate impeachment trial, CNN reported Friday. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Pamela Brown reported that the pair will join Trump’s defense team, which already includes lead lawyers Pat […]
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
News video: Alan Dershowitz And Ken Starr Join President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team

Alan Dershowitz And Ken Starr Join President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team 00:15

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together [Video]Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team [Video]Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

Factbox: Dershowitz, Starr among those on Trump's impeachment defense team

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and two former independent counsels, Ken Starr and Robert Ray, will be among those defending President Donald Trump when his...
Reuters

Factbox: Dershowitz, Starr among those on Trump's impeachment defence team

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and two former independent counsels, Ken Starr and Robert Ray, will be among those defending President Donald Trump when his...
Reuters India

