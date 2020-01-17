Global  

Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense to me'

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Seven jurors have been selected in the Harvey Weinstein trial, and Friday, and his team made a last-ditch effort to have jury selection sequesterd.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors 00:30

 The original pool of 146 people considered as jurors in the sexual assault trial of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped to 63 on Thursday, including the removal of 24-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid. Katie Johnston reports.

Gigi Hadid Dismissed From Potential Harvey Weinstein Juror List | THR News [Video]Gigi Hadid Dismissed From Potential Harvey Weinstein Juror List | THR News

She caused a stir Monday when she emerged as a potential juror, telling the judge she had met Weinstein but could be impartial.

Harvey Weinstein's legal team ask to move trial location [Video]Harvey Weinstein's legal team ask to move trial location

Harvey Weinstein's legal team have produced an 87-page motion asking the judge for his trial to be moved away from Manhattan,

Harvey Weinstein Trial Judge Won’t Recuse Himself, Denying Defense Motion

Harvey Weinstein Trial Judge Won’t Recuse Himself, Denying Defense MotionJustice James Burke has denied the defense’s request that he recuse himself from overseeing Harvey Weinstein’s trial because of his comments about the...
The Wrap

Harvey Weinstein judge won't step aside as jury selection resumes

The judge in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial declined the defense's request that he step aside as jury selection dipped into a third day Thursday.
FOXNews.com

WIONews

WION As former media mogul @HarveyWeinstein’s rape trial continues in its first leg, four men and three women were chose… https://t.co/pWo5PjhKiQ 11 hours ago

banawedata

thewatcher Harvey Weinstein trial judge tells court 'this is not a referendum on the #MeToo movement' | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/sjt7SVsJA8 17 hours ago

gobnewsportal

GOB News Portal Harvey Weinstein trial judge tells court ‘this is not a referendum on the #MeToo movement’ https://t.co/NETIzRZlr0 https://t.co/VccNJY9HGt 21 hours ago

kelie003

kellyman Harvey Weinstein trial judge tells court ‘this is not a referendum on the #MeToo movement’ https://t.co/rEhNdNAorZ https://t.co/JGcmjBKEAd 21 hours ago

gobradiouk

GOB TV and Radio Harvey Weinstein trial judge tells court ‘this is not a referendum on the #MeToo movement’ https://t.co/brNzNWCDNV https://t.co/xksREIG3rE 21 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Gigi Hadid selected as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein trial: Model tells judge she could 'keep an open mind on the... http… 4 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Gigi Hadid selected as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein trial: Model tells judge she could 'keep an open mind on… https://t.co/nBks8NJERU 4 days ago

dedzards

Donna Edzards RT @LisaRules: Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer wants the judge to refuse himself for admonishing Harvey for using the phone in court. I truly hop… 1 week ago

