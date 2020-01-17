Global  

Royce Da 5’9 Co-Signs Eminem’s Surprise Album + Reveals Production Credit

SOHH Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Royce Da 5’9 Co-Signs Eminem’s Surprise Album + Reveals Production CreditDetroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is 100 percent here for Eminem putting on for their city. The hip-hop veteran has co-signed Slim Shady’s surprise Music To Be Murdered By album. Big Facts: On Friday, Royce went online to show off his support for Em’s LP and also revealed his production credit on the must-hear effort. […]

The post Royce Da 5’9 Co-Signs Eminem’s Surprise Album + Reveals Production Credit appeared first on .
News video: Eminem drops surprise album at midnight

Eminem drops surprise album at midnight 00:37

 Eminem drops surprise album at midnight

Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws

Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing of “Music to be Murdered By” on Friday. The follow-up to 2018’s “Kamikaze” — also...
Seattle Times

Eminem Drops Surprise Album, Lead Single 'Darkness' Recreates Vegas Shooting

Eminem has violence on his mind -- as in America's mass shootings, and the Ariana Grande-concert bombing -- and poured his thoughts into a surprise album filled...
TMZ.com Also reported by •SifyAceShowbizHinduTIME

