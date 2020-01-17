Royce Da 5’9 Co-Signs Eminem’s Surprise Album + Reveals Production Credit
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is 100 percent here for Eminem putting on for their city. The hip-hop veteran has co-signed Slim Shady’s surprise Music To Be Murdered By album. Big Facts: On Friday, Royce went online to show off his support for Em’s LP and also revealed his production credit on the must-hear effort. […]
