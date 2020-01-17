Global  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Staff Reassigned Amid Royal Exit: Report

E! Online Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
More changes seem to be underway for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. A recent report states that the staff at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newly-renovated Frogmore estate have...
News video: Who Will Be Baby Archie’s Playmates As Meghan and Harry Look to Split Time Between North America and the U.K.?

Who Will Be Baby Archie’s Playmates As Meghan and Harry Look to Split Time Between North America and the U.K.? 01:12

 As the dust settles in the whole “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step back as senior members of the royal family”, Hello had some time to imagine what life for baby Archie would be like as the family splits their time between North America and the UK. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Laurence Fox slams 'racist' Question Time audience member for branding him 'white and privileged'

Laurence Fox slams 'racist' Question Time audience member for branding him 'white and privileged'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back as 'senior' members of the royal family in a bombshell announcement last week
Tamworth Herald

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down as 'senior' members of Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down as 'senior' members of Royal FamilyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a statement saying they will 'work to become financially independent' and split their time between the UK and North...
Wales Online


