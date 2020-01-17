Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Plays 'Guess What's Vibrating' on 'Ellen' to Raise Money for Australia (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is playing a game for good! The Fleabag actress joined guest hosts Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (January 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Phoebe Waller-Bridge During her appearance, she spoke about how she shaved her head when she was a kid. They also [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners [Video]2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners. The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night. and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession'. Best Actor..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:24Published

Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement [Video]Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement

Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lupita Nyong'o and "The Farewell" director Lulu Wang just some of the stars out in Santa Monica.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Hosts 'Fleabag' Screening with Co-Stars!

The stars are Fleabag are back together again! Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted a screening and Q&A of her hit Amazon series on Tuesday night (January 7) at the...
Just Jared

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Andrew Scott Win at Critics Choice Awards 2020!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott both won big at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! Online

Tweets about this

SandraDunn1955

🖤Remainbow Warrior, Ashamed to be English 🇪🇺 RT @ELLEUK: Phoebe Waller-Bridge is auctioning off her Golden Globes Awards suit all in the name of sustainability. The Fleabag star wore a… 9 minutes ago

jillangelo

Jill Angelo Love this @marymacTV and @latimes There are many reasons to praise “Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s sweetly savage… https://t.co/BfAeqQl33m 11 minutes ago

MsCrockofshit

Ms Crockofshit RT @artrockpopfilm: Phoebe Waller Bridge mugs https://t.co/zj67gIiXmW #PhoebeWallerBridge #Fleabag #art #mugs https://t.co/PQbfm8yCeU 12 minutes ago

MythiliSk

Mythili Sampathkumar RT @editorialiste: loving this new @fleabag x @FortuneMagazine collab https://t.co/dIml2s7nVd 34 minutes ago

editorialiste

Andrew Nusca loving this new @fleabag x @FortuneMagazine collab https://t.co/dIml2s7nVd 34 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Plays 'Guess What's Vibrating' on 'Ellen' to Raise Money for Australia (Video)… https://t.co/mnCzrOSxyW 35 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Australia Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge Plays ‘Guess What’s Vibrating’ on ‘Ellen’ to Raise Money for Austr… 36 minutes ago

FortuneMagazine

FORTUNE RT @RadTV: "Start with just comedy, then after three takes they’ll turn it around and suddenly you’ve got floods of tears, it’s Shakespeare… 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.