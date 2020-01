Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Penelope Cruz is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the 2020 Feroz Awards held at Teatro Auditorio Ciudad de Alcobendas on Thursday (January 16) in Madrid, Spain. The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Pedro Almodóvar‘s film Pain and Glory, and also got [...] 👓 View full article