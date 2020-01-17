"Lost Girls" - cast: Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Kirke, Miriam Shor, Thomasin McKenzie, Oona Laurence, Reed Birney, Kevin Corrigan, Rosal Colon, Dean Winters
Friday, 17 January 2020 () *Release date :* March 13, 2020
*Synopsis :* When Mari Gilbert's (Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where ...
LOST GIRLS Official Movie Trailer (2020) Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie Movie
When Mari Gilbert's (Academy Award® nominee Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a...