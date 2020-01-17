"Lost Girls" - cast: Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Kirke, Miriam Shor, Thomasin McKenzie, Oona Laurence, Reed Birney, Kevin Corrigan, Rosal Colon, Dean Winters Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Release date :* March 13, 2020

*Release date :* March 13, 2020

*Synopsis :* When Mari Gilbert's (Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen.

