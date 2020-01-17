Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"Lost Girls" - cast: Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Kirke, Miriam Shor, Thomasin McKenzie, Oona Laurence, Reed Birney, Kevin Corrigan, Rosal Colon, Dean Winters

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Lost Girls - cast: Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Kirke, Miriam Shor, Thomasin McKenzie, Oona Laurence, Reed Birney, Kevin Corrigan, Rosal Colon, Dean Winters*Release date :* March 13, 2020
*Synopsis :* When Mari Gilbert's (Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: LOST GIRLS Movie

LOST GIRLS Movie 02:27

 LOST GIRLS Official Movie Trailer (2020) Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie Movie When Mari Gilbert's (Academy Award® nominee Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.