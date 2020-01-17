Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Mourns Death of Dad Rocky Johnson in Touching Tribute

E! Online Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is speaking out for the first time following the death of his dad, Rocky Johnson. Earlier this week, the WWE shared the heartbreaking news that the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75

WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75 01:08

 WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75 75-year-old professional wrestler Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson died on Jan. 15, 2020. WWE confirmed his death in a statement, saying they were “saddened” by the news. It is not yet known what caused his death. Rocky, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, was best known...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rocky Johnson has died [Video]Rocky Johnson has died

Rocky Johnson, former wrestler and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has died aged 75.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Dwayne Johnson's wrestler father dies aged 75 [Video]Dwayne Johnson's wrestler father dies aged 75

Dwayne Johnson is mourning the death of his wrestling star father, Rocky Johnson.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, has died at 75

Wrestler Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died. He was 75.
USATODAY.com

WWE: Dwayne Johnson's father and former wrestler, Rocky Johnson, passes away at 75

After retiring from wrestling in 1991, Rocky Johnson trained his son, Dwayne Johnson, who went on to become the first-ever African-American WWE champion and then...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

londonerkenneth

Kenneth Londoner Kenneth Londoner | Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Mourns Death of Dad Rocky Johnson in Touching Tribute… https://t.co/CiGhBktKD8 4 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #dwayne_johnsondeathapple_newstop_storiescelebrities Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Mourns Death of Dad Rocky Johnson in… https://t.co/f6GZzZNZZd 18 minutes ago

TimesWren

Wren Times Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” Mourns Death of Dad Rocky Johnson in Touching Tribute https://t.co/6cqhct8Wvf https://t.co/ulMbx88WSe 24 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran WWE: Wresting community mourns the loss of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson https://t.co/9eHB8qEqFV https://t.co/RABXaY8l5r 1 hour ago

sciencekid007

Sudhakaran ‘Loss for every fan of WWE,’ Wrestling community mourns the death of Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson - other sports - H… https://t.co/a8lnmgyRmO 3 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife WWE: Wresting community mourns the loss of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson #DwayneJohnson #WWE https://t.co/8Beuvneh2q 3 hours ago

En24_News

En24 News “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson mourns the loss of his father – B.Z. Berlin https://t.co/77QwO9cceE 18 hours ago

MsSonta3

Sonta James Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Mourns Death of Wrestling Star Dad, Rocky Johnson, 75 https://t.co/loatLOxgL4 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.