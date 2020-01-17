Global  

Everything We Know About Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal

E! Online Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New details continue to emerge about the college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. On Tuesday, March 12, 2019 E! News obtained court documents which show...
News video: Felicity Huffman's daughter cast in 'The Twilight Zone'

Felicity Huffman's daughter cast in 'The Twilight Zone' 00:46

 The daughter at the centre of Felicity Huffman's college admissions scandal is following her parents into acting after landing a role in the revamped 'The Twilight Zone'.

Lori Loughlin accused of withholding evidence in college bribe case [Video]Lori Loughlin accused of withholding evidence in college bribe case

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged in connection with a college bribe scandal.

Lori Loughlin Accused of Withholding Evidence in College Bribe Case [Video]Lori Loughlin Accused of Withholding Evidence in College Bribe Case

Lori Loughlin Accused of Withholding Evidence in College Bribe Case The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged in connection with a college bribe scandal. They are..

Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Moves on From College Admissions Scandal With Twilight Zone Role


Lori Loughlin, other parents in college admissions scandal to go to trial in staggered groups

Fifteen parents still fighting charges in the nation's college admissions scandal, including Lori Loughlin, will go to trial in groups this year.
