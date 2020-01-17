Global  

The Wiggles' Greg Page Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Onstage

E! Online Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Wiggles' star Greg Page (Yellow Wiggle) was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a performance. On Friday, the children's entertainer had a medical emergency while...
Original member of The Wiggles recovering in hospital

SYDNEY (AP) — One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles has been hospitalized after collapsing during a wildfire...
Seattle Times

The Wiggles Star Greg Page Collapses at Bushfire Relief Show

The Wiggles star Greg Page is in serious but stable condition after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing while onstage. Page and his comrades appeared to be...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldBBC News

JimmyTorkos

Jimmy Torkos RT @ComicBookNOW: The Wiggles Singer GREG PAGE Hospitalized After Collapsing Due to Medical Incident During Concert https://t.co/m8fND6wSkJ… 1 minute ago

Ariel_Rodgers11

Ariel RT @etnow: Greg Page, a founding member of The Wiggles, has been hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest. https://t.co/94Sqjy5fYd 7 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Greg Page, a founding member of The Wiggles, has been hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest. https://t.co/94Sqjy5fYd 11 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL The Wiggles' Greg Page Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Onstage https://t.co/1XX4GAQL9r https://t.co/bmpYD86AoJ 15 minutes ago

DynamoCooligan

Jeff Strong RT @ComicBook: Greg Page of the Wiggles was hospitalized after collapsing during a benefit concert. https://t.co/kAXME0ub2X https://t.co/C… 19 minutes ago

Toni_kins

Tonez RT @enews: The Wiggles' Greg Page Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Onstage https://t.co/VB3rIIt8gv 25 minutes ago

ComicBook

Comicbook.com Greg Page of the Wiggles was hospitalized after collapsing during a benefit concert. https://t.co/kAXME0ub2X https://t.co/CRaSmEj2ua 33 minutes ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! The Wiggles Singer GREG PAGE Hospitalized After Collapsing Due to Medical Incident During Concert… https://t.co/gtSvfolhQb 34 minutes ago

