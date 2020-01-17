Global  

BTS' 'Black Swan' Song - Read Lyrics & English Translation!

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
BTS just dropped a brand new song called “Black Swan” and an accompanying art film was also released. The lyrics to the song are all about the guys facing their fears of being in the music industry. The haunting art film begins with a quote from dancer Martha Graham that reads, “A dancer dies twice [...]
News video: BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan'

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' 01:09

 BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' The K-Pop superstars previously announced that they will be releasing their next album on Feb. 21. They've given fans a taste of what's to come with the new song. The new track, which follows the Suga-led interlude, "Shadow," is accompanied by an art film performed...

