Three More Jurors Picked for Harvey Weinstein's NYC Trial
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Three more jurors have been added to the jury for Harvey Weinstein‘s upcoming trial in New York City. Following five selections on Thursday (January 16), the total number of jurors is now at 10. All three of the latest picks are white men, according to Variety. The jurors were selected around halfway through the day [...]
We love RDJ 3000, but critics are tearing his new movie 'Dolittle' a part. So, how will it do at the box office against 'Bad Boys For Life?' And the jurors have been selected for Harvey Weinstein's trial. Did Gigi Hadid make the cut?
Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood..
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..