Italy confirms long-lost Klimt painting hidden in wall is authentic

Reuters India Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Authorities in the Italian town of Piacenza on Friday confirmed a painting found hidden in a wall of the local art gallery was by the Austrian master Gustav Klimt, ending doubts over its authenticity.
Recent related news from verified sources

Klimt Painting Found in Museum’s Wall Is Authentic, Experts Say

Gardeners found the painting in the wall of the Italian museum it was stolen from almost 23 years ago.
NYTimes.com

