Gigi Hadid Arrives in Paris After Jury Duty, Bella Hadid Walks in Berluti Show

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid looks super chic while heading to the Chanel offices on Friday afternoon (January 17) in Paris, France. The 24-year-old model is in Paris for fashion week after being dismissed from the jury pool for the Harvey Weinstein trial. Gigi‘s younger sister Bella Hadid has been in Paris all week and she walked in [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial?

Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial? 00:45

 Gigi Hadid has reportedly been called for jury duty for Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial in New York City.

