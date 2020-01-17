Brittany DeAngelis🥀 RT @Carrieuwithme1: Céline Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, dead at 92. I’m truly heart broken. My deepest condolences go out to ⁦@celi… 28 minutes ago Pj RT @JustJared: Celine Dion's mother, Therese Tanguay Dion, has sadly died. #RIP https://t.co/QKLTVe9XIa 29 minutes ago Roberto Brevis RT @TfsNewsdotcom: https://t.co/qnf7bgEvee Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known to Quebecers as "Maman Dion," has died at the age of… 41 minutes ago ❄️1Humble_Heart ❄️ 😢😔 My thoughts and prayers Celine Dion, the Dion Family & all who knew & loved Thérèse Dion, may she RIP 🙏🏻. Célin… https://t.co/5kl6Ozdiml 45 minutes ago Justin Jones Céline Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, dead at 92. I’m truly heart broken. My deepest condolences go out to ⁦… https://t.co/qu6eFV19lb 47 minutes ago chi RT @ETCanada: #CelineDion's mother, known to Quebecers as “Maman Dion”, has passed away https://t.co/43MxRgUJ35 47 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Therese Tanguay Dion Dead – Mother of Celine Dion Dies at 92 https://t.co/6lHRvHDyDk https://t.co/yYE0fHxdza 55 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Therese Tanguay Dion Dead – Mother of Celine Dion Dies at 92 https://t.co/3QFenaFUJe https://t.co/w0bB8r0pfH 55 minutes ago