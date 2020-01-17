Global  

Therese Tanguay Dion Dead - Mother of Celine Dion Dies at 92

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Thérèse Tanguay Dion has sadly died. The television host and philanthropist, known as the mother of Celine Dion and affectionately dubbed “Maman Dion” by Quebecers, died on Thursday night (January 16) surrounded by family, according to Radio-Canada. She was the mother of 14 children, including two singers: Celine and Claudette Dion. She also wrote Celine‘s [...]
News video: Celine Dion pays tribute to husband René Angélil on death anniversary

Celine Dion pays tribute to husband René Angélil on death anniversary 01:07

 Celine Dion has paid tribute to her husband René Angélil on the fourth anniversary of his death.

littlebritt16

Brittany DeAngelis🥀 RT @Carrieuwithme1: Céline Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, dead at 92. I’m truly heart broken. My deepest condolences go out to ⁦@celi… 28 minutes ago

peetwo88

Pj RT @JustJared: Celine Dion's mother, Therese Tanguay Dion, has sadly died. #RIP https://t.co/QKLTVe9XIa 29 minutes ago

RobertoBrevis

Roberto Brevis RT @TfsNewsdotcom: https://t.co/qnf7bgEvee Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known to Quebecers as "Maman Dion," has died at the age of… 41 minutes ago

1Humble_Heart

❄️1Humble_Heart ❄️ 😢😔 My thoughts and prayers Celine Dion, the Dion Family & all who knew & loved Thérèse Dion, may she RIP 🙏🏻. Célin… https://t.co/5kl6Ozdiml 45 minutes ago

Carrieuwithme1

Justin Jones Céline Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, dead at 92. I’m truly heart broken. My deepest condolences go out to ⁦… https://t.co/qu6eFV19lb 47 minutes ago

ChiMyfine1

chi RT @ETCanada: #CelineDion's mother, known to Quebecers as “Maman Dion”, has passed away https://t.co/43MxRgUJ35 47 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Therese Tanguay Dion Dead – Mother of Celine Dion Dies at 92 https://t.co/6lHRvHDyDk https://t.co/yYE0fHxdza 55 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Therese Tanguay Dion Dead – Mother of Celine Dion Dies at 92 https://t.co/3QFenaFUJe https://t.co/w0bB8r0pfH 55 minutes ago

