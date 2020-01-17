Watch: Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant Reveals Some Legit Fire Louis Vuitton Wireless Headphones



Recent related videos from verified sources Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute. Durant was notoriously missing from the slideshow of 22 photos. posted by the Golden State Warriors official Twitter.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published on December 18, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Kyrie Irving says Nets have 'glaring' needs, even with Kevin Durant coming back next year Sure, the Brooklyn Nets are playing without Kevin Durant this year. But even when he returns, Kyrie Irving said, the Nets have "glaring" needs.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this