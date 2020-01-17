Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fox’s Outnumbered Clashes Over Trump Legal Defense: These People ‘Bring a Tremendous Amount of Damage’

Mediaite Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Fox’s Outnumbered Clashes Over Trump Legal Defense: These People ‘Bring a Tremendous Amount of Damage’The hosts of Fox News' Outnumbered clashed this afternoon over the people announced to be part of the Trump impeachment legal defense.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together 01:55

 President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum left 'scarred for life' after magic wand almost took her eye out [Video]Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out

A mum-of-three was left "scarred for life" after a magic wand she bought for Christmas almost took her eye out.Clarissa Clary, 44, had purchased a 'Magic Staff' on eBay for her 16-year-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Michelle Obama Comes to Defense of Greta Thunberg [Video]Michelle Obama Comes to Defense of Greta Thunberg

Michelle Obama Comes to Defense of Greta Thunberg. Former first lady Michelle Obama recently took to social media to offer words of encouragement to climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg. In a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CNN’s Toobin Confronts Dershowitz: You’re Pretending You’re ‘Objective Observer’ and Not ‘Donald Trump’s Lawyer’

CNN legal analyst *Jeffrey Toobin* and Harvard law professor *Alan Dershowitz* clashed over the latter's just-announced role as part of President Donald Trump's...
Mediaite

With Starr and Dershowitz, Trump is giving legal team a celebrity cast

President Donald Trump has asked former independent counsel Ken Starr and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz to join his defense team for the Senate impeachment...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MediaiteNPR

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.