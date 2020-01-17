Global  

Alan Dershowitz Distances Himself From Trump Legal Team: ‘I’m Not a Full-Fledged Member’

Mediaite Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Alan Dershowitz clarified his role on President Donald Trump’s legal defense team in an interview with Mediate founder Dan Abrams Friday, stating he is NOT a “full fledged” member of the impeachment defense. Dershowitz said on The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel, that he will just provide an hourlong constitutional defense of the […]
News video: Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team 02:05

 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

