Alan Dershowitz Distances Himself From Trump Legal Team: ‘I’m Not a Full-Fledged Member’
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Alan Dershowitz clarified his role on President Donald Trump’s legal defense team in an interview with Mediate founder Dan Abrams Friday, stating he is NOT a “full fledged” member of the impeachment defense. Dershowitz said on The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel, that he will just provide an hourlong constitutional defense of the […]
There are new additions to President Trump's legal team — including former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and famed defense attorney Alan... NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Seattle Times •Reuters