Boosie Badazz Tells Donald Trump He’ll Go To War For Rihanna: “If This Happens To My Heart I Want To Be Drafted In WW3”

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is ride or die for his celebrity crush. The hip-hop veteran has poured his heart out to President Donald Trump over his love for Rihanna. Big Facts: On Friday, Boosie hit up Instagram and didn’t hold back on saying he’d go to war if RiRi joined the military. On A Related […]



The post Boosie Badazz Tells Donald Trump He’ll Go To War For Rihanna: “If This Happens To My Heart I Want To Be Drafted In WW3” appeared first on . Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is ride or die for his celebrity crush. The hip-hop veteran has poured his heart out to President Donald Trump over his love for Rihanna. Big Facts: On Friday, Boosie hit up Instagram and didn’t hold back on saying he’d go to war if RiRi joined the military. On A Related […]The post Boosie Badazz Tells Donald Trump He’ll Go To War For Rihanna: “If This Happens To My Heart I Want To Be Drafted In WW3” appeared first on . 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend