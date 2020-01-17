Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cate Blanchett to head Venice Film Festival jury

Japan Today Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Actress Cate Blanchett will chair the jury of the Venice Film Festival in September, organizers said. The award-winning Australian actress will become the president of the jury for…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Cate Blanchett to head up Venice Film Festival jury

Cate Blanchett to head up Venice Film Festival jury 00:39

 Cate Blanchett has been appointed president of the 2020 Venice International Film Festival jury.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president [Video]Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president

The 62-year-old BlacKkKlansman filmmaker will head up those judging films exhibited at this year's 73rd edition of the iconic French movie event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury [Video]Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday. It comes after backlash to other recent film awards over lack of diversity in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cate Blanchett Named Venice Film Festival Jury President

Cate Blanchett Named Venice Film Festival Jury PresidentThe decision was made by the board of directors of the Biennale di Venezia chaired by Paolo Baratta. Actor/producer Cate Blanchett will be the president of...
WorldNews

Jeremy Irons to head Berlin Film Festival jury

Well-known British film and theater actor Jeremy Irons has been chosen as jury president for the 70th Berlin Film Festival, one of the most important film...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GGrandseigne

Geoffrey Grandseigne RT @DEADLINE: Cate Blanchett To Head Venice Film Festival Jury https://t.co/6U1EqfZYc7 https://t.co/8WFZV9rBUn 23 minutes ago

roshan_b

Roshan Bhondekar RT @baphometx: Oscar-winning actress #CateBlanchett is to serve as president of the international jury at the 77th Venice International Fil… 38 minutes ago

ThierryMathelin

thierry mathelin RT @Screendaily: Breaking: Cate Blanchett to head 2020 Venice international jury #Venezia77 https://t.co/3wUDezVypQ https://t.co/ABcI8j1VJ4 57 minutes ago

SiasatToday

SiasatToday PTI News (Cate Blanchett to head Venice Film Festival jury) has been published on PTI News - https://t.co/n62Mt6sYb5 https://t.co/zTiD6GNmxV 3 hours ago

J_Cquea

Jesús Cequea RT @wwd: Blanchett’s appointment is bound to give some golden red carpet time to the @Armani brand. https://t.co/4bBoqENY9a 5 hours ago

caroIstherese

a-s RT @Film4: She's always been our president. Cate Blanchett has been announced as the head of the international jury for the 2020 Venice Fi… 5 hours ago

SawyerStudios

Sawyer Studios RT @Variety: Cate Blanchett to Head Jury at Venice Film Festival https://t.co/IfKH57TEmE 5 hours ago

June_Miller

June Cate Blanchett to head 2020 Venice international jury https://t.co/Boqv411qmj 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.