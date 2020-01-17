Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Says It's an Honor to Be Part of 'Bad Boys' Franchise

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens looks business chic while leaving the Good Morning America studio in Times Square on Friday (January 17) in New York City. The 31-year-old newly single actress appeared on the morning program to talk about her new movie Bad Boys for Life, which is in theaters now. “It’s just such a part of the [...]
News video: Vanessa Hudgens Got a Surprise Gift From Her Sister

Vanessa Hudgens Got a Surprise Gift From Her Sister 00:46

 Vanessa Hudgens talks about handling weaponry in "Bad Boys for Life."

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Premiere Sizzle [Video]BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Premiere Sizzle

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Premiere Sizzle The Bad Boys take Hollywood. Check out our Premiere and see #BadBoysForLife, in theaters tonight! The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett..

Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Juror in Weinstein Trial, 'Dolittle' Set to Beat 'Bad Boys For Life' at Box Office & More | THR News [Video]Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Juror in Weinstein Trial, 'Dolittle' Set to Beat 'Bad Boys For Life' at Box Office & More | THR News

We love RDJ 3000, but critics are tearing his new movie 'Dolittle' a part. So, how will it do at the box office against 'Bad Boys For Life?' And the jurors have been selected for Harvey Weinstein's..

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens's statement dress at Bad Boys For Life premiere following split with Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have been – or had been – together nine years. Us Weekly reported yesterday that it’s over. And she happened to have a...
How the 'Bad Boys' franchise found new life thanks to 2 Belgian directors who had never made a Hollywood movie before

How the 'Bad Boys' franchise found new life thanks to 2 Belgian directors who had never made a Hollywood movie before· Adil El Arbi, who directed "Bad Boys for Life" with Bilall Fallah, spoke to Business Insider about making the duo's first mainstream movie. · Their...
LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Vanessa Hudgens Says It's an Honor to Be Part of 'Bad Boys' Franchise https://t.co/9AiUIKIX2D di @JustJared 29 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Vanessa Hudgens Says It’s an Honor to Be Part of ‘Bad Boys’ Franchise https://t.co/hLgMNycK0o https://t.co/kAu8mc31FC 52 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Vanessa Hudgens Says It’s an Honor to Be Part of ‘Bad Boys’ Franchise https://t.co/lBRtbqBd77 https://t.co/s2CY9iBx0u 52 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Vanessa Hudgens Says It’s an Honor to Be Part of ‘Bad Boys’ Franchise https://t.co/hP3zWFNJZM https://t.co/ll2qL6bRAi 52 minutes ago

Khalildryer1

Khalil Dryer RT @JustJared: .@VanessaHudgens looked chic this morning while promoting her new movie #BadBoysForLife on @GMA! https://t.co/DXFVNIMzjV 55 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@VanessaHudgens looked chic this morning while promoting her new movie #BadBoysForLife on @GMA! https://t.co/DXFVNIMzjV 56 minutes ago

