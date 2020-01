Tana Mongeau and her BFF Ashly Schwan leave a nail salon together on Thursday (January 16) in West Hollywood, Calif. The friends both got similar colored nails, though Ashley opted for two colors, one on each hand. The day before, Tana was seen posing for photos in a pair of round frame glasses outside of [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Say They Are 'Taking a Break' After 5 Months of Marriage Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Say They Are 'Taking a Break' After 5 Months of Marriage. On Thursday, Mongeau announced the YouTube couple's 'break' after uploading a photo of her, Paul and their dog,.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:41Published 3 weeks ago Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul split Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul have split up, five months after tying the knot in a Las Vegas wedding which they streamed online. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:32Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tana Mongeau Is Giving Credit to Paris Hilton For Paving The Way For Her Tana Mongeau says that Paris Hilton paved the way for her. In a recent interview, the 21-year-old opened up about looking up to the heiress. “Everything I am...

Just Jared Jr 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this