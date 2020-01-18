Global  

'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' Ride is Now Open at Disneyland

Just Jared Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' Ride is Now Open at DisneylandThe much anticipated ride Star Wars ‘Rise of the Resistance’ opens at Disneyland today! Located at the Disneyland park’s ‘Galaxy’s Edge’, the new ride is one of Disney’s most ambitious and immersive attractions to date and arguably tops the classic Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland and the more recent Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride. As [...]
News video: Take a ride on 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance'

Take a ride on 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' 04:55

 10News' Mark Saunders gets to ride the new "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" ride at Disneyland.

Recent related news from verified sources

Disneyland Celebrates Opening of 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance'

We just got a first look at Disneyland‘s new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride and we’ve got to say – it’s amazing! The highly anticipated...
Just Jared Jr

Disney's Original Theme Park Is Now Ready to Bounce Back

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a hit in Florida, and today it arrives at Disneyland in California, the park that needs a boost the most.
Motley Fool


