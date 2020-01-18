In a sweet clip dedicated to 'The Golden Girls' actress, the 'Bird Box' star joins forces with her 'The Proposal' co-star for a special duet of 'Happy Birthday to You'.



Recent related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift's Exclusive Birthday Bash! Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday in style! She took to her Instagram to give her fans an insight into who was at her exclusive 30th Birthday bash this year! Guests included Ryan Reynolds with wife.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:09Published on December 16, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds Sing Happy Birthday to Betty White! (Video) Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are competing for Betty White‘s affection while wishing her a happy birthday. The two stars appeared in a sweet video posted...

Just Jared 1 day ago



The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Florence Pugh's Hot Brother Meet Toby Sebastian, Florence Pugh‘s brother that the internet just discovered and is thirsting over - Just Jared Sarah Hyland is reacting to that Modern...

Just Jared Jr 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Sandra Bullock Battles Ryan Reynolds in Wishing Betty White Happy 98th Birthday https://t.co/H1YvpnVu0Z https://t.co/rUIIyW21Ya 7 hours ago