Bill Maher Asks Andrew Yang: What’s Your Plan If You Win and Trump Refuses to Concede?

Mediaite Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
*Bill Maher* tonight spoke with 2020 presidential candidate *Andrew Yang* and posed him a question he said he wants to ask all Democrats this year: what's his game plan if President *Donald Trump* refuses to concede the election?
Andrew Yang won the internet. But can he win a caucus?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — On a recent swing through Iowa, Andrew Yang was moving through his stump speech, a string of stories and statistics that can sound like...
Seattle Times

