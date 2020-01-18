Oscar Isaac Set to Produce & Star in 'Ex Machina' Adaptation 'The Great Machine'
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () Oscar Isaac is bringing The Great Machine to the big screen! The 40-year-old actor is set to produce and star in the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s award-winning comic book Ex Machina. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Oscar Isaac The comics, which debuted in 2004 and ran for 50 issues, followed former superhero [...]
