Oscar Isaac Set to Produce & Star in 'Ex Machina' Adaptation 'The Great Machine'

Just Jared Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Oscar Isaac is bringing The Great Machine to the big screen! The 40-year-old actor is set to produce and star in the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s award-winning comic book Ex Machina. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Oscar Isaac The comics, which debuted in 2004 and ran for 50 issues, followed former superhero [...]
News video: Another Top 10 Deus Ex Machina Moments In Movies

Another Top 10 Deus Ex Machina Moments In Movies 10:53

 Miracles are great and all, but they don’t always work on the silver screen! Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’ll be counting down our picks for Another Top 10 Deus Ex Machina Moments in Movies. For this list, we're looking at the most contrived last minute saves in movies that embodied the...

Brian K. Vaughan's 'Ex Machina' is Getting a Film Adaptation!

Brian K. Vaughan‘s “Ex Machina” is heading to the big screen! The 43-year-old writer’s sci-fi comic book is getting a movie adaptation that will be...
Just Jared

