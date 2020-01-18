Maher says Bidens will become the 'bigger scandal' if they testify, Lev Parnas 'not credible'
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () "Real Time" host Bill Maher returned Friday night after a holiday break and weighed in on potential witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, including the possibility of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden being brought in to testify -- as well as Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.
CNN reports California Rep. Devin Nunes made a startling admission on Wednesday. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee admitted to speaking on the phone with a key figure in the Ukraine scandal. Previously, Nunes had insisted such a conversation would have been "very unlikely."...