Maher says Bidens will become the 'bigger scandal' if they testify, Lev Parnas 'not credible'

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

"Real Time" host Bill Maher returned Friday night after a holiday break and weighed in on potential witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, including the possibility of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden being brought in to testify -- as well as Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend