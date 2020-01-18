Global  

'Bad Boys 4' in the works

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Sony Pictures has started working on the fourth part of "Bad Boys" with stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence expected to return for the next part of the film franchise.
News video: BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Premiere Sizzle

 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Premiere Sizzle The Bad Boys take Hollywood. Check out our Premiere and see #BadBoysForLife, in theaters tonight! The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for...

