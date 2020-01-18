The Wiggles singer Page suffers cardiac arrest at Sydney bushfire relief concert
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () A founding member of popular Australian children's music group The Wiggles was recovering in a Sydney hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest while performing at a bushfire relief concert on Friday, the band said.
