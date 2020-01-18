Global  

The Wiggles singer Page suffers cardiac arrest at Sydney bushfire relief concert

Reuters India Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
A founding member of popular Australian children's music group The Wiggles was recovering in a Sydney hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest while performing at a bushfire relief concert on Friday, the band said.
News video: Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert 00:33

 Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital. During the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney., the singer fell ill suddenly. CNN reports that the iconic entertainer collapsed toward the end of the concert. The...

Wiggles singer Page suffers cardiac arrest at Sydney bushfire relief concert

A founding member of Australian popular children's music group The Wiggles suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed while performing at a bushfire relief concert...
Original member of The Wiggles recovering in hospital

SYDNEY (AP) — One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles has been hospitalized after collapsing during a wildfire...
