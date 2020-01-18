Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband helped her through drug trip

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Gwyneth Paltrow relied on her husband Brad Falchuck to help her through her "emotional" MDMA trip, after she took the drug whilst on vacation with Falchuck in Mexico.
