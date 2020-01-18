Global  

When Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Jeff Bezos set the stage on fire!

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Bollywood fraternity came together at an event in Mumbai to extend a warm welcome to Jeff Bezos – CEO and President, Amazon at Amazon Prime Video's celebratory evening. A special panel discussion was also hosted where Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akhtar interacted with Bezos and well, we must say, the evening was the best we could...
 Lyrcist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday bash in Mumbai was a starry affair with a host of Bollywood A-listers making it to the party. Many of the celebs turned up as their favourite Bollywood stars for the retro-themed party.

