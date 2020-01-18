When Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Jeff Bezos set the stage on fire!

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Bollywood fraternity came together at an event in Mumbai to extend a warm welcome to Jeff Bezos – CEO and President, Amazon at Amazon Prime Video's celebratory evening. A special panel discussion was also hosted where Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akhtar interacted with Bezos and well, we must say, the evening was the best we could... 👓 View full article

