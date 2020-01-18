Global  

'Yes Minister' actor Derek Fowlds dies at 82

Saturday, 18 January 2020
*London:* English actor Derek Fowlds, best known for his inimitable acting in "Yes Minister" and "Heartbeat" has passed away. He was 82.

Fowlds died at Royal United Hospitals in the city of Bath, in the early hours of Friday morning. He was suffering from pneumonia, according to a report in theguardian.com.

The website...
Actor Derek Fowlds Passed Away After Battling Pneumonia

The 'Yes Minister' actor has died at the age of 82 while getting medical treatment at a hospital in his home country of England following a short battle with...
AceShowbiz

DamianGlancy

damianglancy RT @brexit_sham: Sad to hear of the death of actor Derek Fowlds; he delivered one of the greatest comedy lines in 'Yes Prime Minister' duri… 50 seconds ago

ClarenceMendon3

Clarence Mendonca RT @virsanghvi: So goodbye then, Bernard from Yes,Minister and (during my childhood) Basil Brush’s best friend. You will be missed! Derek… 3 minutes ago

Eystein1980

Øystein BBC News - Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat actor dies aged 82 https://t.co/oLvDoGcagq 4 minutes ago

AlexPinder2

Alex Pinder BBC News - Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat actor dies aged 82 https://t.co/FgIwp2Fz8X 8 minutes ago

MaoYuchong

Yuchong Mao RT @bbcgenome: Actor Derek Fowlds has died at the age of 82. His career encompassed playing Bernard Woolley in Yes Minister and Yes Prime M… 11 minutes ago

ManMohini2

ManMohini Kaul From Yes Minister to Yes Prime Minister one thought they were immortal! Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat a… https://t.co/MslV2jq6Jn 14 minutes ago

Barking_Gecko

Barking Gecko RT @merlinwardcom: I had the privilege of working with all three actors in Yes Minister - Paul Eddington in Alan Bennett's 'Forty Years On'… 24 minutes ago

Goshdidisaythat

goshdidisaythat RT @ASK_des: #DerekFowlds Sad news brilliant actor Derek Fowlds has died age 82. The Basil Brush Show, Yes Minister, Heartbeat, so much mo… 29 minutes ago

